Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CAD-Based Renders Hit The Web

Samsung has started working on its next flagship smartphone lineup called the Galaxy Note 20. Several leaks and rumors have tipped the development of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+. The latter also visited Geekbench recently where some of its key specs were tipped. Now, the CAD renders of the standard variant has been leaked online.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CAD renders have been shared by the noted tipster ICE Universe (@Universelce) in association with Harmless Karl (@HarmlessKarl) who is a phone case maker. As per the CAD-based renders, the device will feature a punch-hole which will be positioned at the center-top. At the rear, the device is seen with a vertical triple-camera setup and a gradient surface.

As for the expected hardware, the leaks and rumors have indicated that the standard Galaxy Note 20 will be equipped with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that will deliver an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to arrive with a bigger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel. It will have the same aspect ratio and resolution. Also, both smartphones are said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. This device has also made it to Geekbench where it was spotted with the Android 10 OS.

As per Geekbench, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with 5G connectivity support. The Geekbench database also suggested an 8GB RAM configuration.

But, there are possibilities we might see a high-end variant as well including 12GB or 16GB RAM. Besides, both units are likely to come with the S-Pen stylus support which has been the highlight of the Galaxy Note series. Another leak suggested a 4,000 mAh battery unit keeping the lights on. However, it can't be confirmed just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is now visiting the leaks factory frequently. The details on their hardware and software features are scarce at the moment, but it shouldn't be long before the internet starts flooding in with the latest information on the same.

