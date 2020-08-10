Samsung Galaxy Note 20 India Variant Is A Better Deal Than Other Markets: Here’s How? News oi-Vivek

If you are feeling that the Indian version of the Galaxy Note20 and the Note20 Ultra are not as powerful as the North American variant and do not offer as much value-for-money, then here is one reason that could make you happy about the Note20 and the Note20 Ultra available in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 series of smartphones that are sold in North America are slightly different than the ones that are available in India. The North American version is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, whereas the Indian version is using the in-house Exynos 990 SoC.

Though the Snapdragon 865 Plus based Note20 might be tad powerful than the Exynos 990 SoC powered variant, an end-user might not notice a huge difference when it comes to real-world usage unless both variants have been compared hand-in-hand.

Given the availability, there is no way to buy the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus powered Note20 or the Note20 Ultra in India. However, there's something that gives the Indian iteration an edge over the North American variant of the Note20.

The retail package of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Note20 Ultra in North America does not include a wired headphone in the retail package, whereas the Indian versions do.

The brand includes a pair of USB Type-C earphones from AKG (there is no 3.5mm headphone jack in the Note20 series of smartphones) that are identical to the pair included in the Note10 series.

Though the AKG earphones are listed on Samsung's official website, there is no pricing information. On some third-party websites, they are priced as high as Rs. 7,000 ($100) which will increase the overall value of the package that we are getting in India.

On various social media platforms, the in-box earphones have been claimed to offer a premium build quality and good sound output. So, if you were feeling bad about the Exynos variant, this news should cheer you up.

What Could Be The Reason?

There have been several reports that suggested Apple will remove the charging adapter and the EarPods from the iPhone 12 and now it looks like Samsung is also doing the same with the flagship smartphones.

One of the reasons to remove earphones from the package is to promote wireless earphones, including the newly launched Galaxy Buds Live. Another reason is for being a more environmentally responsive brand, considering how some accessories become e-waste in just a couple of months and they are very hard to recycle.

