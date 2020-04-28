Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Could Use Exynos 992 SoC Under The Hood News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

After being on a launch spree with the Galaxy A series, Samsung is said to have started working on its next-generation Galaxy Note 20 series. There have been some rumors suggesting the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Plus in the making. The former's battery specifications were leaked recently and the latter has paid a visit to Geekbench. Now, the processor details of the Galaxy Note 20 series have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Expected Hardware

As per some new leaks, Samsung will be packing its upcoming flagship series with an improved in-house chipset. The processor powering the Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be the Exynos 992 processor which will bring some major upgrades over the Exynos 900 series driving the Galaxy S10 smartphones.

This chipset is said to be under development for quite some time now and is being manufactured using Samsung's 6nm process. Furthermore, this processor is said to deliver a better performance than the Snapdragon 865 chipset. We don't know if the company will be using the in-house processor beyond markets like India where it equips Qualcomm's chipset to drive its high-end devices.

If the rumors are to believed then the ongoing coronavirus epidemic situation is one of the major factors for the company to use this processor. The lockdown situation has also delayed the arrival of the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor which has been earlier tipped to power the Galaxy Note 20 series. We will have to wait for Samsung to make any official statement on the same.

If we speak of the previous leaks than the Galaxy Note Plus' Geekbench listing revealed that the unit will boot on Android 10 OS. We can expect the unit to feature the One UI 2.0 skin on top. The listing also revealed an 8GB RAM configuration and its benchmark scores.

The standard Galaxy Note 20's battery capacity was tipped recently. As per the leak, the handset will accommodate a 4,000 mAh unit which will have an EB-BN980ABY model number. No information on its fast and wireless charging capabilities was tipped.

As of now, we haven't come across any major leak that reveals the hardware we can expect from the Galaxy Note 20 series. But, we do know for sure it will be backed by 5G network support.

