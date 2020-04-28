Just In
- just now Airtel To Invest $1 Billion In 4G Expansion; Partners With Nokia To Deploy 300,000 Radio Units
-
- 4 min ago Qualcomm Brings Quick Charge 3 Plus For More Devices
- 15 min ago Google Pixel Buds Vs Other Truly Wireless Earbuds Available Right Now
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Limiting Message Forwarding Curbs 70 Percent Fake News Spread
Don't Miss
- Sports Sachin Tendulkar played 'Cat and Mouse' with Shane Warne: Brett Lee
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Home Isolation Guidelines For Coronavirus Patients
- Finance Nifty Ends 98 points Higher, IndusInd Bank Rallies 15%
- Movies UNKNOWN INCIDENT: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SCREAMED At A Journo For Recording Aaradhya's Videos!
- Automobiles New 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Hatchback Teaser Released: India Launch Expected Post Lockdown
- News India will be able to produce antibody test kits by May, says Dr Harsh Vardhan
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Could Use Exynos 992 SoC Under The Hood
After being on a launch spree with the Galaxy A series, Samsung is said to have started working on its next-generation Galaxy Note 20 series. There have been some rumors suggesting the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Plus in the making. The former's battery specifications were leaked recently and the latter has paid a visit to Geekbench. Now, the processor details of the Galaxy Note 20 series have surfaced online.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Expected Hardware
As per some new leaks, Samsung will be packing its upcoming flagship series with an improved in-house chipset. The processor powering the Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be the Exynos 992 processor which will bring some major upgrades over the Exynos 900 series driving the Galaxy S10 smartphones.
This chipset is said to be under development for quite some time now and is being manufactured using Samsung's 6nm process. Furthermore, this processor is said to deliver a better performance than the Snapdragon 865 chipset. We don't know if the company will be using the in-house processor beyond markets like India where it equips Qualcomm's chipset to drive its high-end devices.
If the rumors are to believed then the ongoing coronavirus epidemic situation is one of the major factors for the company to use this processor. The lockdown situation has also delayed the arrival of the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor which has been earlier tipped to power the Galaxy Note 20 series. We will have to wait for Samsung to make any official statement on the same.
If we speak of the previous leaks than the Galaxy Note Plus' Geekbench listing revealed that the unit will boot on Android 10 OS. We can expect the unit to feature the One UI 2.0 skin on top. The listing also revealed an 8GB RAM configuration and its benchmark scores.
The standard Galaxy Note 20's battery capacity was tipped recently. As per the leak, the handset will accommodate a 4,000 mAh unit which will have an EB-BN980ABY model number. No information on its fast and wireless charging capabilities was tipped.
As of now, we haven't come across any major leak that reveals the hardware we can expect from the Galaxy Note 20 series. But, we do know for sure it will be backed by 5G network support.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
22,630
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153