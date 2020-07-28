Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Buds Live Prices Revealed: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live at its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The Galaxy Note 20 series comprises the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company is reportedly going to launch both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy Note series.

Recently, tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed the color variant of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. Now, MySmartPrice has extracted the prices of the upcoming products from the tipster. He also claims the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also arrive in India. According to the tipster, the Galaxy Note series is likely to be available in India starting August 28.

As per the leak, the Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB model will carry a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 87,643). The Galaxy Note 20 Plus 4G 256GB will be available with a tag of EUR 1099 (roughly Rs. 96,377). On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB model is said to be priced at EUR 1449 (roughly Rs.1,27,097), while the 5G model of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with a tag of EUR 1349 (roughly Rs. 1,18,320). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will be available for purchase at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,576).

The all handsets of the Galaxy Note 20 series are expected to pack the Exynos 990 chipset for the Indian market, while for China and US market it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Note 20 series will feature a Dynamic AMOLED displays with a QHD+ resolution and a120Hz refresh rate. The handsets of the Note 20 Series expected to ship with Android 10.

In terms of battery, the Note 20 series will pack 25W wireless charging. For imaging, the Galaxy Note 20 is said to feature a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Note 20 Plus is expected to pack a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will pack a quad-rear camera module along with a 108MP main camera.

Best Mobiles in India