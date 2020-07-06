Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Launch Tipped On August 5: Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be under development for long now. Multiple leaks have already popped up giving us several details about the upcoming Samsung flagship. Now, a new leak that comes via courtesy of a noted tipster gives out its arrival details. If we go by the new leak, then the Galaxy Note 20 could make a debut next month. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Official Launch Date

As per the tipster @Ice Universe, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, 2020. However, Samsung is yet to give a nod officially on this launch date. But, looking at the records, the information given by the tipster has turned out to be true majority of the times in the past.

August 5, TheNextGalaxy — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2020

So, it could be a possibility that the company introduces the next-gen Galaxy Note series on the aforementioned date. The leak doesn't specify where the upcoming device will be launched initially. Also, we don't know when to expect its launch in India. But, we might get some details in the coming weeks.

What To Expect From The Samsung Galaxy Note Series?

As the Galaxy Note 20 has leaked multiple times, the majority of its hardware has been tipped. The company is said to launch the device with a 6.9-inch display with 1440 x 2040 QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung might launch as many as three models in this series. Besides the standard and the Pro model, we could also see the Ultra variant.

The Galaxy Note 20 is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This chipset will be driving the device in the US and South Korea. The remaining markets are likely to get the Exynos 992 processor powered handset. It is likely to boot on Android 10 OS which would probably be topped with One UI 2.0 skin.

Also, the device will come with the S-Pen support which has been the highlight of the Galaxy Note series. The leaks have also indicated a triple-lens camera setup.

The device is speculated to launch with a 108MP primary sensor which will likely be clubbed along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP periscope sensor. The cameras are said to come with 100x zoom support. The device is expected to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery backed with fast charging technology.

