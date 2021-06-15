Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra Unofficial Renders Indicate Mi 11 Ultra-Like Design News oi-Vivek

Several rumors suggest that Samsung might not launch a Galaxy Note smartphone this year due to the existence of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy Note series will have newer phones in the coming days and the brand is likely to name it Galaxy Note 21 Ultra or Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, depending on the launch date.

Ben Geskin, a popular concept designer has imagined how the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra might look and shared a render. In the render, the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra does look a lot like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, especially with that secondary display at the back. However, the device does have a similar camera module as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra Expected Features

According to Ben, the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature an under-display selfie camera. However, it won't be the first commercial smartphone to do so, as phones like the ZTE Axon 20 5G already exist in the market. Keeping aside the hidden selfie camera, the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra does look a lot like the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a curved display and is likely to offer features like QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear-end, the device has a quad-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto, periscope, and an ultra-wide angle lens along with a high-resolution primary sensor, which is likely to be a 108MP sensor. We can also expect to see features like 8K video recording and up to 100x zooming capability, albeit, a digital/hybrid zoom.

On the hardware side, the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra is likely to be powered by the top-tier Qualcomm/Exynos processor. The Exynos variant is expected to feature high-end mobile graphics, con-engineered with AMD, and is expected to offer the best possible graphics performance on a smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Ultra might launch by the end of 2021 and is expected to cost over $1000 and is likely to be available on multiple storage models and color options. As this is a Note series device, it is also likely to pack a next-gen S-Pen with new features and capabilities.

