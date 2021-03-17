Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Delayed; There’s A Strange Reason News oi-Vivek

If you are a Galaxy Note fan and looking forward to buying the next Note device, then you might not like this update. The company has now confirmed that there would be some delay in the launch of the next Galaxy Note, and they have also confirmed that the brand is not sabotaging the Note series.

According to Samsung CEO, head of information technology and mobile communications, Dong-jin Ko, releasing the Note series of smartphones in the second half of 2021 could be a burden to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it also comes with an S-Pen.

He has also claimed that due to the ongoing semiconductor turmoil, the company might face some issues when it comes to the smartphone business. However, he has confirmed that the brand has a silicon-related issue in the first half of 2021.

S Series And Fold Series Affecting The Note?

The Galaxy Note series of smartphones are known for offering a large screen with support for S-Pen. This year, we now have phones from Samsung that offer these features. For instance, devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offer a much larger screen, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S-Pen.

By launching the next Note (Galaxy Note 21 or the Galaxy Note 21 Ultra), the company might just face competition from its own product lineup. Hence, it is highly likely that the company might put a full stop to the Galaxy Note series of smartphones in the coming days.

On top of that, the problem with the supply chain could also be another reason for Samsung to postpone the launch of the Galaxy Note 21 series of smartphones. While doing so, the company should be able to concentrate on the already available products and offer a steady supply.

Though we cannot expect to see the Note series of smartphones from Samsung in the second half, the company is likely to launch the next folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with upgrade specs and improved design. Considering this update, the brand is likely to launch the next Note by late 2021.

