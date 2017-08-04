Samsung Galaxy Note 8 along with stylus appears in promotional poster

As we draw closer to the launch of Samsung' Galaxy Note 8, more information on the device emerge online. Now, tipster Evan Blass has taken to Twitter to reveal a promotional banner image of the phablet.

The image offers us a full view of the Galaxy Note 8 along with its stylus. It appears to be the completed image of the device's official launch invitation. Unlike the official launch invitation, it has the Galaxy Note8 text written on the right corner. However, it is quite unusual, we have seen some reports suggesting the flagship phablet will be known as Galaxy Note8 instead of Galaxy Note 8.

As you can from the image, the Galaxy Note 8 is shown featuring a full-screen display with dual curved edges. The device is placed horizontally.

There are no bezels on the sides, and its top and bottom bezels are extremely narrow. As expected the top bezel has the selfie camera, earpiece and the sensors. The bottom bezel doesn't hold anything.

The image again confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be coming with an Infinity Display as it was seen on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

The same leakster has also leaked the entire specs lineup of the phablet a couple of days ago. The Galaxy Note will arrive with 6.3-inch S-AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution.

It is also tipped to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64 GB of inbuilt storage, 12MP rear dual cameras, and 8MP selfie camera, Android Nougat and a 3,300mAH battery with fast charging support.

In addition, the phablet will also carry support for Google Daydream VR functionality.