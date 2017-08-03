Samsung Galaxy Note 8 full specs and price are out ahead of August 23 launch

Lately, we have been seeing the renders of the Galaxy Note 8 hitting the web every now and then. Along with these renders, there are several reports that reveal the possible technical specifications that we can expect to see on this upcoming flagship device slated to be launched on August 23.

While we do know bits and parts about the Galaxy Note 8, the reputed tipster Evan Blass has revealed the complete specifications of the flagship phablet that will be the direct successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. According to VentureBeat, Blass citing an unnamed person has revealed that the phablet will arrive with the IP68 certification and that the device will measure 8.5mm in thickness.

Let's take a look at the complete details those have leaked including the specifications, features, and price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Galaxy Note 8 to feature an Infinity Display The recent leak from Blass goes in line with the previous rumors and leaks tipping that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED display. The screen is said to be an Infinity Display panel with QHD+ 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. As in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display will give a curved display look at the edges with a near bezel-less design and the device will miss out on a physical home button. Galaxy S8 like hardware As in the case of the Galaxy S8 duo, the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to arrive in two variants - one with the Snapdragon 835 SoC for the U.S. market and the other with an Exynos 8896 SoC for the rest of the world. Both the models of the upcoming flagship smartphone are said to arrive with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. With a microSD card slot on board, the device will support expandable storage as well. Camera capabilities also revealed The recent revelation from Blass claims that the Galaxy Note 8 could be launched with a dual lens rear camera setup with two 12MP sensors. One of the sensors is said to be accompanied with f/1.7 aperture, a wide-angle lens, and dual autofocus while the other sensor (a telephoto lens) is claimed to have 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. Both the camera sensors will support optical image stabilization as well. Up front, the Galaxy Note 8 is stated to feature an 8MP selfie snapper with f/1.7 aperture. Other notable features Besides these specifications, the Galaxy Note 8 said to be launched with an improved S-Pen Stylus, Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and support for Google Daydream VR functionality. The device is said to feature a USB Type-C port, wireless charging support, and a 3300mAh battery with fast charging capability under its hood. Pricing is also out It has been tipped that the Galaxy Note 8 might be priced around 1,000 euros (approx. Rs. 75,000) in the European market. While the launch will happen on August 23, the device is said to be released in September.