Is this the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Midnight Black variant?

It is widely known that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled at the Unpacked event on August 23 in London. As the launch date is nearing, the upcoming flagship device is hitting the rumor mills on a regular basis.

After the render of the Galaxy Note 8 in Arctic Silver surfaced online showing the smartphone in all the possible angles, we have another render showing the device in the Midnight Black color variant. This one comes from the reputable tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks with a good track record and accuracy in revealing information about the unannounced phones.

The render shows the Galaxy Note 8 in Midnight Black. If you aren't aware, the already released flagship smartphone - Galaxy S8 is also available in this color variant. This render appears to resemble the other images those were leaked in the recent times. It shows a tall smartphone with a dual curved display with minimal bezels around it.

One thing that we would like to note is that the rear design of the Galaxy Note 8 appears to be unseen in this device that shows the Midnight Black variant. From the previous rumors and speculations, we can expect the smartphone to arrive with a dual camera setup with a fingerprint sensor besides the camera unit as in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

On the specs front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that will go official on August 23 putting an end to the numerous leaks and rumors is expected to flaunt a 6.3-inch screen with a QHD 1440p resolution. It is believed to feature an Infinity Display panel with 18.5:9 aspect ratio as seen on the Galaxy S8 duo. The smartphone is believed to feature different processors such as Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 based on the region just like the S series smartphones. Also, this smartphone is believed to be launched with a dedicated Bixby button as well.