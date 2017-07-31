Purported Samsung Galaxy Note 8 render shows complete design

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on August 23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. That's no more a big secret as the company has already sent out media invites for the same.

In a Forbes report, the render of what appears to be that of the Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked showing that it will be a massive smartphone. Casemaker Ghostek known for revealing a slew of details of the Galaxy Note 8 has shared the renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone showing off the device in all the angles.

If the report turns out to be authentic, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual rear camera thereby becoming the first Samsung smartphone to arrive with such a camera setup. Also, the other features that we can expect from the device to be launched on August 23 include a USB Type-C port, retention of the 3.5mm audio jack, minimal bezels and a massive 6.3-inch Infinity Display.

The render shows that there will not be an under the display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the same will be positioned at the back of the smartphone besides the dual camera setup. This arrangement is likely to make it tough to access the fingerprint sensor.

As the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 is nearing, the device is hitting the tech headlines on a consistent basis. Lately, we came across reports tipping that the device has received the FCC certification and that the pre-registration for the device is already open in Australia via the official Samsung website. However, the page will not let you register for the same.