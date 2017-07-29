Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date leaked ahead of its launch

Samsung has already confirmed that it will be unveiling the new Galaxy Note 8 phablet during the Unpacked event on August 23 in New York. Thus, we will be getting our first official look at the successor to the most "popular" smartphone the Note 7 (which became popular for its exploding fiasco) soon.

However, while the launch dates have more or less been confirmed, the South Korean giant has held back on the actual release dates of the Galaxy Note 8. It was unclear as to when the consumers would be able to order the device.Till now the dates have been a mystery.

While such is the case, things have just got interesting. Well, Samsung has unintentionally leaked the release/pre-order date of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 much ahead of its launch. As per a report from BGR, the documentation leaked on Samsung's Australian website reveals that the Note 8 will be available for preorder in the region starting August 25th. The details are provided in a pdf outlining the Note 8 screen replacement program, which has stated the promotion will begin on August 25. Basically, the new screen replacement program will be launched with the Note 8 as well.

Samsung has pulled the documentation from its official website but you can still find the original post at Androidu.ro. Australian site Ausdroid also has published an article about the same.

In any case, if the reports are to be believed and that August 25th is the pre-order date in Australia, it's most likely that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-order in various other major mobile phone markets as well.

Talking about the leaked features and key specs of the device the phablet is expected to come with a massive 6.3-inch infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a 3300mAh battery.