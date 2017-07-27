Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may have an Emperor Edition with 256GB native storage

It is already confirmed that we would get to see the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. With less than a month left for its launch, the rumor mill is churning out new details about the phablet like never before.

Now, according to a post made by an industry insider on Weibo, there will be a Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. Well, this information could eventually turn out to be legit considering it has become a trend among manufacturers to come up with special versions of their flagship for a specific region. So Samsung could launch the Emperor edition of the Galaxy Note 8 only in China.

Interestingly, this is the same leakster who initially claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Emperor edition will arrive with 8GB RAM on board. The leakster has further revealed that the Galaxy Galaxy Note 8 will be offered in three color options; Black, Gray and Blue.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 is speculated to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. It is likely to use an Infinity Display similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood, the upcoming flagship phablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC or an Exynos 8895 SoC depending on the market.

This processor is said to be coupled with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage capacities and a 3300mAh battery. There are claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive with an advanced S Pen stylus. Moreover, the device is believed to be the first one from Samsung to feature a dual camera setup at its rear.

Going by the recent reports, the Samsung flagship phablet might feature a fingerprint sensor at its rear as on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and an iris scanner at the front along with the selfie camera.