Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dual cameras to support 3x optical zoom

It is known that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event as the invites for the same are out. Also, it is known that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first device from Samsung's stable to feature a dual rear camera setup.

If you aren't impressed with this information, there is another interesting rumor about the dual cameras on the upcoming Samsung flagship phablet. A recent GSMArena report citing a Chinese source claims that the Galaxy Note 8 cameras will have the 3x optical zoom support. This has been predicted by the well-known KGI analyst Ming-Chi.

The analyst has been claiming that the device will be launched with dual cameras with a telephoto lens since long. Now, he claims that the telephoto lens will feature the 3x zoom capability.

Previously, the same analyst claimed that the Galaxy Note 8's dual camera setup will comprise of a 13MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP secondary sensor with a telephoto lens. Both the sensors are said to feature optical image stabilization as well.

From the previous leaked renders of the alleged Galaxy Note 8, it is confirmed that the flagship device to be unveiled on August 23 will feature an Infinity Display that is something we saw on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Like the earlier flagships of this year, the upcoming one is also said to feature curved edges without any bezels at the sides and minimal bezels at the top and bottom. Eventually, the Galaxy Note 8 is also believed to be launched sans a physical home button similar to the Galaxy S series smartphones of this year. Also, the screen is likely to feature a similar aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Lately, we came across another report citing a Twitter user and popular leakster tipping that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in three color options - Deep Blue, Black and Orchid Gray. While the Black and Gray variants are common, it looks like the Deep Blue variant is something that is pretty new and exciting.