Samsung Galaxy Note 8 clears FCC certification: Launch set for August 23

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one step closer to its launch. With the latest information that we have come across, the much-anticipated device has just cleared FCC certification.

Now, this could mean that all the tests for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been successful and that the device is consumer ready. Besides, if you are interested in knowing the technical documentation you can always visit the FCC website.

However, the exciting thing is that the South Korean company will probably launch the device on the scheduled date. Samsung has already sent out media invites for an 'Unpacked' launch event to be held in New York City on August 23. So we will be seeing the device soon.

And in an interesting development last week, Samsung unintentionally leaked the release/pre-order date of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Basically, the leaked documentation on Samsung's Australian website revealed that the Note 8 will be available for preorder in the region starting August 25th. The details were provided in a pdf outlining the Note 8 screen replacement program, which stated the promotion will begin on August 25.

Likewise, the new flagship device could be made available on the same date in various other mobile phone markets as well.

While August seems to be turning into an interesting month for Samsung fans, here are some of the leaked features and key specs that the phablet is expected to come with. The successor to the "explosive" Galaxy Note 7 model is expected to come with a massive 6.3-inch infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and a 3300mAh battery. Design wise the phablet will likely retain the features of the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus models.