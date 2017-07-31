Samsung reveals camera samples and features of the Galaxy Note 8

Despite being the world's top smartphone manufacturer, Samsung has not ever launched a device that has dual cameras. However, it is going to change soon as the company will releasing the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23.

While a small percent of rumors have suggested otherwise, being the flagship, Galaxy Note 8 should be the first Samsung device to come with a dual camera setup. We say this as we have got the confirmation from the company itself. Samsung's official Korean website has not only revealed that its next flagship phablet will be featuring a rear dual camera setup, but also some features of the cameras.

Scroll down to find out about them.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Images will be brighter This picture shows the difference between capturing images with a single camera sensor and a dual camera module. Even in low-light condition, Samsung Galaxy Note 8's dual cameras would be able to take bright and clear images. This particular feature will be known as the Super Night Shot mode. HDR mode The dual cameras of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be equipped with HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode. For those who are not aware, the HDR mode in cameras will allow for capturing images with greater details. The cameras in iPhones come enabled with the HDR mode. Bokeh effect Evident from the image above, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's cameras would come with professional portrait mode, where the focus only stays on the subject and the background gets blurred. This is called the Bokeh effect in terms of photography. Smart Zoom With the Smart Zoom feature, users will be able to apply 3x digital zoom as well as 3x optical zoom to take clearer images. The loss-less zoom will allow for to zoom an image without harming its colors and details. Background effect By the looks of it, this feature will let users add different backgrounds to their pictures to create a dramatic effect. Whether it will be liked by the consumers or not is a matter of debate though. Perspective effect The Perspective Effect feature will allow users to rotate the image to pre-defined degrees. Speculations have it the rear dual camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be comprised of a 13MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP secondary sensor with a telephoto lens. Both the sensors are said to feature optical image stabilization as well.