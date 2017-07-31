Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 front panels leaked online

We have already seen the launch of most flagships as we have reached the third quarter of 2017. That being said, two of the most anticipated devices are yet to get unveiled.

Well, we are talking about Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Apple's iPhone 8. Samsung has already sent out invites for the launch event of is flagship phablet, which is to take place on August 23. However, it is still unclear when Apple will take the wraps off its upcoming iPhone. Anyway, we have seen both the devices appearing in multiple leaks, but this time we have come across something interesting.

A Weibo user has posted an image that contains the alleged front panel of both the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8. While the authenticity of this image is not guaranteed, it has been shared by a China-based industry insider.

If this picture turns out to be legit, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be much larger as compared to the iPhone 8. Talking about the similarities, it is apparent that both the devices will be arriving with almost bezel-less full-screen displays.

The top and bottom bezels are relatively thicker on the Galaxy Note 8. While the bottom bezel doesn't hold anything, the top bezel has cutouts for the front-facing camera, iris scanner and the earpiece.

Just like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual-edge curved display. The front panel also suggests that the phablet will probably have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the iPhone 8, its bezels are even thinner. The bezels are rumored to only 4mm thick. The top bezel is a bit thick since it bears the selfie camera, earpiece and a couple of what seems to the iris sensors.

Going by a recent report, the inner corners of the top bezel will be featuring an active OLED display that could show battery and network indicators.