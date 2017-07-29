Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature better multimedia functionalities

Well, the anticipation regarding the Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is rising every day. There is not even a month left till the launch of the flagship phablet.

We have heard countless rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 over the past few months. However, all those information came from not so reliable sources. Now, Samsung itself has revealed some features of the upcoming phablet. Reported by The Investor, the company has claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be the best handset for multimedia consumption.

"The Galaxy Note 8 will feature more advanced, richer multimedia functionalities," said a Samsung executive. As we already know, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a large 6.3-inch infinity display with an aspect ration of 18.5:9. So the display will be perfect for watching movies or playing games.

Speaking of other features, the phablet is likely to feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC or an in-house Exynos 8895 SoC depending on the market. This processor is said to be coupled with 6GB RAM and a 3300mAh battery.

There are claims that the S Pen Stylus of the device will be updated. To recall, that the Galaxy Note 7 came with an advanced S Pen that could do numerous capabilities. The handset is believed to be the first one from Samsung to feature a dual camera setup at its rear.

Also, the Galaxy Note 8 will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner but it will be positioned in a better way than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.