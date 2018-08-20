Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets a whopping Rs. 12,000 price cut

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note9 in India at an event slated to happen on August 22. While we are just days ahead of the launch event, the company has slashed the cost of the previous generation phablet. This time, the Galaxy Note 8 has received a major price cut.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India last year for Rs. 67,900. Now, it has received a massive permanent price cut of Rs. 12,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 55,900. The price drop is reflected on Amazon India and the official Samsung e-store. In addition to this, the buyers of the phablet using an HDFC credit card for the purchase can avail a cashback of Rs. 4,000. This will take the effective cost of the device to Rs. 51,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Galaxy Note 8 bestows a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The aspect ratio of the screen is 18.5:9 and there is a layer of Gorilla Glass protection as well. Under its hood, the Samsung device makes use of an Exynos 8895 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Notably, the Galaxy Note 8 carries the credits for being the first Samsung device to feature a dual-camera setup at its rear. The camera comprises two 12MP sensors with the primary one having a wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and the secondary one having a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Both the rear cameras come with an Optical Image Stabilizer. There is a Dual Capture mode that uses both the rear cameras at the same time to take pictures. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera for video calling and selfies.

Apart from these aspects, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a fingerprint sensor, an iris scanner, facial recognition and support for Samsung Pay. It supports all the standard connectivity aspects and gets the power from a 3300mAh battery.

Galaxy Note9 pre-order

Meanwhile, talking about its successor, the Galaxy Note9 is already available for pre-order. The base variant with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 67,900 and the high-end variant with 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 84,900. It is teased to be a Flipkart exclusive and there are some attractive launch offers. We can expect more details to be revealed at the launch event on August 22.