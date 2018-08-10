Samsung Galaxy Note9 to be launched in India on August 22

Samsung Galaxy Note9, the flagship smartphone is finally official. The smartphone has been unveiled at an event in New York on Thursday. It is touted to be the most powerful Samsung device to be launched till date. It has a larger screen, the biggest battery on a Samsung device, Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen and many other improvements.

Samsung did confirm that the Galaxy Note9 will be made available starting August 24 for the buyers in select markets. The company is yet to reveal the final pricing and the first set of countries that will get the device. However, fresh information that has emerged online suggests that India could be one of the first markets to get the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 India launch

It looks like the Samsung flagship will be launched in India on August 22. While the company is yet to reveal an official word regarding the same, a Beebom report suggests the same citing an official Google ad for the Indian launch event. The report comes with a screenshot showing that the launch event of the Galaxy Note9 in India will happen on August 22. Notably, the webcast link in the ad is yet to go live. It is already known that the device will be available via Flipkart.

Galaxy Note9 specifications

Galaxy Note9 bestows a 6.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. Under its hood, the device will make use of either the Snapdragon 845 SoC or the Exynos 9810 SoC. It will arrive in two variants - 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB storage space supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

For imaging, the Samsung flagship flaunts a dual-camera arrangement at its rear similar to those on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. There is a 12MP primary wide-angle lens with f/1.5 to f/2.14 dual aperture and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Galaxy Note9 features an 8MP selfie camera with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

The new and improved S Pen comes with Bluetooth connectivity and has a battery that gets charged when it is docked into the Note9. Besides the usual tasks, the S Pen can click selfies, play/pause YouTube videos and slide through presentations in addition to the other tasks.

A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. The device comes with a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a repositioned fingerprint sensor, Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, water resistant build and support for fast charging.

Expected price in India

From the Verizon pricing that has been revealed, it looks like the Galaxy Note9 could be priced around Rs. 70,000 for the base variant and Rs. 87,000 for the high-end variant. However, an official confirmation is needed.