Samsung makes the S-Pen better than ever

With the launch of the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung also introduced the new S-Pen.

Over the years, these refinements have unlocked innovative ways for users to communicate with others and streamline work, play and everything in between.

The Galaxy Note9's S Pen m 106 millimeters in length and weighs in at 3.1 grams. Its 0.7-millimeter tip and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity provide precision, to add comfort and accuracy to note taking and drawing. Like the Galaxy Note9 itself, the S Pen is IP68 water and dust resistant.

The Galaxy Note9's S Pen brings an array of convenient additions, including Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity, Samsung DeX compatibility, and integration with several Note features.

The S Pen offers BLE connectivity that allows it to serve as an intuitive remote control for the Galaxy Note9 and lets users easily manage key functions, including the device's camera, from within 10 meters of the device. This means that when taking a selfie, after launching the camera, rather than reaching for the shutter button, you can instantly snap your picture with a click of the S Pen's button. A double-click will switch from the front to the rear camera, and vice versa.

Other apps that support the use of the S Pen as a remote control include the Gallery app and various presentation and media-player apps. A click or double-click will allow users to play/pause a song, skip to the next track or video, or view the next/previous image in an album. You can utilize the S Pen as a clicker for presenting with the Galaxy Note9 and Samsung DeX. And with its open SDK (software development kit), developers will be able to integrate the S Pen's controls into a range of apps.

The S Pen also allows users to launch a specific app or feature with a long press, regardless of the currently opened app. You can also customize clicks in the S Pen's settings. he S Pen's Super Capacitor takes just 40 seconds to reach a full charge and offers 30 minutes of power-or up to 200 clicks.

The S Pen adds new layers to sharing AR Emoji stickers by allowing users to customize them with personalized messages, drawings, and more effects, which may be shared via messaging apps.

The PENUP-powered Photo Drawing and Live Drawing adds a creative twist to the Gallery app, allowing users to draw over their own pictures to create works of art, while the latter offers video tutorials to help users fine-tune your artistic skills.