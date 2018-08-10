Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price revealed: Verizon offers pre-booking perks

Verizon has confirmed that it will be selling Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 9. The carrier announced that starting August 10 customers will be able to pre-book their Note 9 phablets through its website. Customers can also wait until August 24 and get their hands on the device through a Verizon store.

As for the pricing, Verizon will be selling the device for $41.66 per month on 24-month basis through a Verizon device payment agreement. This translate to $999 in total. This is for the 128GB variant, however, people willing to buy the 512GB variant will have to pay $1,249.99, or $52.08 per month - again based on a 24-month agreement.

As is the case with newly announced smartphones, the carrier will be rolling out a number of promotions. The most notable of which is a BOGO deal. Basically, the customers who buy a new 128GB Galaxy Note 9 will have the option of getting a second 128GB Galaxy Note 9 for free. Alternatively, they can instead choose a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus as the second free phone.

Verizon has also highlighted different Samsung deals. Customers who pre-order the device before August 23 can choose between a free pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones or additional perks that can be used with Fortnite on Android.

The carrier will also be offering the new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, as well as the Samsung Wireless Charging Duo and the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad, when they hit the market shelves.

As for the Galaxy Note 9, the a 6.4-inch end-to-end display offering a large screen space. It is powered by an octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core and a 1.7GHz quad-core) 64-bit 10nm processor. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The device comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear. The camera module comes with dual OIS, 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. It comprises a primary wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12MP sensor and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Up front, there is an 8MP with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.