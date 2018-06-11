Samsung Galaxy Note 9 new render revealed slightly different design and more

Samsung is reported to launch its upcoming Galaxy Note 9, and the are already many rumors about the flagship phone. A new leak has been surfaced on the web by leakseter OnLeaks proving a 360-degree video render of the Galaxy Note 9 revealing the design of the phone.

However, the render is based on CAD information from factory sources. The render reveals the horizontal setup of rear cameras on the Note 9 which is quite similar to the Galaxy Note 8, but along with the more noticeable rings on the two camera sensors. If the leak render turn to be true and this is the final design of the phone, then it means that the fingerprint sensor will be placed below the camera sensors. This placement will be higher up on the body compared to the Galaxy S9+.

Apart from the fingerprint scanner, the leak also revealed that the Note 9 will be coming with a 0.2 mm thicker than the Note 8 (8.8 mm vs 8.6 mm). This suggests that the company had tried to make the Galaxy Note 9 even thicker to make it as resilient as the Galaxy S9 is compared to the Galaxy S8. The render suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a height and width of 161.9 mm and 76.3 mm respectively, which would make it slightly wider than its predecessor.

Samsung manages to keep the 3.5mm audio jack intact with the Note 9. The device also has a front notch as well. It has the same physical buttons placement as its predecessor. The renders do not provide any additional info about the innards of the device.

Previously, a video was leaked showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner. The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner.

The company is also said to be working with an Isreali company Mantis Vision for a 3D camera system. The new tech will go against Apple's depth-sensing imaging setup of the iPhone X. But Samsung will likely bring the new tech with Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year.

However, all these are rendered and we still need to wait for the official release before jumping to a conclusion.

How to Create Multiple Account on your Instagram

Source 1, 2