Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen with Bluetooth passes through FCC

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy Note 9 smartphone on August 9. Now the FCC certification has confirmed the Bluetooth support on the S Pen.

    Samsung is gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy Note 9 smartphone on August 9. It has been reported that the company is planning something big with the S Pen this time. Earlier we reported that the Galaxy Note 9's S Pen might be able to control music playback and long-range self-timer. Now the FCC certification has confirmed the Bluetooth support on the S Pen. 

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen has a model number EJ-PN960. It will connect to the Note 9 over 2.4GHz Bluetooth LE. The FCC listing refers to it as 'Stylus Pen' and the name 'N960' matches up as an accessory to the Note 9's model number of SM-N960.

    However, the FCC listing doesn't reveal any other functionalities. Famous twitter based leakster Ice Universe stated that the Note 9 S Pen can be used to control timers on the phone from distance, as well as music playback.

    According to reports, the S Pen's button will work similar to an action button on a pair of Bluetooth headphone. Users can click the button to pause the audio tracks, long-press or double tap will help them to skip the tracks and perform other actions. The unlocked Note 9 for the US has also passed through the FCC with model number SM-N960U.

    Earlier, Ice Universe (aka @universeIce) also reported that the new version of the S Pen that comes out-of-the-box with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is "worth the wait."

    There has been a lot of talk about the coming S Pen of this year. It's said that the new stylus will come with Bluetooth support which will allow users to employ the accessory as a wireless speaker. If this turns out to be true then the style need to run on batteries, which will make it a bit thicker compared with the previous years S Pen.

    There are possibilities that the S Pen might add Bluetooth, a speaker and a microphone in order to make phone calls, as long as it stays in close proximity to the device.

