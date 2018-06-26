Samsung Galaxy Note 9 spotted on FCC certification, might launch soon

On June 25 the FCC (US Federal Communications Commission) has approved a Samsung smartphone so far which is unannounced. The smartphone comes with a model number SM-N960F. It's been said that this would be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 because the model number is in line with the last year's Samsung Galaxy Note handset. Last year the model number for Galaxy Note 8 was SM-N950.

However, the FCC certification didn't share too many details about the features of the upcoming Galaxy Note. The listing has disclosed that the phone will come with a multitude of LTE bands, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Just like the SM-N950F, this new model SM-N960F will also expect to be an international (non-US) variant of the Note 9.

according to the recent benchmark test, the US variant of the Galaxy Note 9 will likely to goes by the model number SM-N960U. But this version didn't appear at the FCC certification, hope it will also gets the approval soon. For start selling the handset in the North, America Samsung needs to get the handset pass through the FCC.

FCC received the device back in April and now it gives the approval to the handset which means that Samsung is very near to the final version of the Galaxy Note 9.

Previously, a video was leaked showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner. The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner.

Besides, a new report from China suggests that the device will sport 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Known industry insider from China said users might see that configuration if they are "lucky."

It seems that Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy Note 9 in the first half of August. Hope we will get to see an amazing smartphone as the Samsung flagship for this year.

