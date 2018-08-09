Samsung Galaxy Note 9: The differences between the Indian and International version

Related Articles
Samsung is all set for the unpacking of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 on the 9th of August in New York. Subsequently, the smartphone will launch in India as well. However, the Indian version of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will have different specifications, compared to the North American model.
Here are the differences that one should know about the Indian and an International version of the Samsung Galaxy Note9, the next flagship Note smartphone from the South Korean smartphone giant.
Different model number
The Galaxy Note9 model, which will be available in North America will come with a model number "SM-N960U", whereas the Galaxy Note9, which will launch in India will come with the model number "SM-N960X".
Different chipset
The Galaxy Note9, which will launch in North America will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which powers the smartphones like the OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5z, and even the Samsung Galaxy S9 (North American model). Whereas the Galaxy Note9 which will launch in India will be based on the Exynos 9820 SoC, and the Galaxy Note9 is the first smartphone to feature this chipset, as the Galaxy S9 launched in India is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC.
Performance difference
Due to a different chipset, there will be the difference in the actual performance of the smartphone as well. If we look at the performance of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 on Geekbench (leaked), the Indian variant scores 4098 points on single core performance and the International variant scores 2190 points on single cores. Even in the multi-core performance, India bound Galaxy Note9 scores 12246 points and the International variant scores 8806 points.
As one can clearly see, Galaxy Note9, which will be launching in India is a much faster smartphone (at least in terms of the benchmark scores) compared to the International version. However, in terms of day to day usage, there will be no visible differences between these smartphones.
Due to a different chipset, these smartphones will also come with different LTE modems. This means the download and upload speeds might vary from the Indian model to the International model. However, as of now, there is no proof to prove this claim.
Conclusion
As one can see, the Samsung Galaxy Note9, which is launching in India is a much powerful smartphone compared to the International version.