Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Update: Brings Dedicated Night Mode And June Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the flagship smartphone from last year is receiving a new software update. The company has released the firmware only a few days after it had updated the Galaxy S9 series. The update for the Galaxy Note 9 brings a slew of features including camera enhancements and new security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Firmware Update:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is receiving an update with a firmware build N960FXXU3CSF9. The update is slightly heavy in size and weighs around 704MB.

It is currently rolling out for the Galaxy Note 9 units in Germany. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed the timeline of its availability in India and other markets. However, it is expected to be available for the remaining regions in the coming weeks.

The update is pushed as an OTA and a notification for the same will be available on the respective handsets. The update can also be checked manually in the Settings Menu under the Software Update section.

What's New?

Coming to the changelog, the firmware adds the latest Android security patch, i.e, June 2019 patch to the device. It also brings the dedicated Night Mode support to the device. Notably, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ has also received this feature with the last update.

The other features which the update brings are the QR code scanner in the camera app. With this, users will no longer need to download any third party app to scan the QR codes. A quick toggle has been added to the notification bar to launch the camera app quickly to scan the QR codes.

The dedicated Night mode, on the other hand, can also be enabled manually in the camera app to capture good images in challenging light situations.

Following the update, the camera will be able to click images with more clarity and less noise in low-lights. This will allow for an enhanced imaging experience on the Galaxy Note 9 going forward.

via

Best Mobiles in India