Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might not arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor

At the CES 2018 tech show in January, the Vivo X20 Plus US caught our attention due to the in-display fingerprint sensor. Later, we saw the same technology on the Vivo Apex smartphone. And, we are expecting to witness to launch of more smartphones from other manufacturers as well. One of them is Samsung and it was speculated to implement this feature in the Galaxy Note 9.

Initially, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might be the first smartphone from the manufacturer to feature the in-display fingerprint sensor. As per a report by SamMobile citing details revealed by the well-known research analyst at KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, this is not going to be the case.

Though the in-display fingerprint sensors are in the initial stage, Kuo believes that these sensors will be associated with issues such as incompatibility with screen protectors and power consumption. Due to these issues, it is predicted that Samsung is keeping this fingerprint sensor at the bay. Just because the Galaxy Note 9, which is slated to be unveiled in the third quarter of this year won't arrive with the in-display fingerprint sensor, it does not mean that the Galaxy S10 or Note 10 won't feature the same.

Kuo says that the under-display fingerprint recognition is meant for the full-screen design devices. He does not believe that the budding face unlock system cannot replace the fingerprint recognition completely.

The report further adds that the researcher's claim that under-display fingerprint sensors will cost 4 to 6 times higher than the capacitive fingerprint recognition modules. If the former enters mass production, the contribution to the sales and profits will be pretty high for the suppliers.

There is no denying that an in-display fingerprint sensor would be a great selling point of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9. But it does not mean that the same would take away the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensors aren't fancy as the under-display fingerprint sensors but they do function pretty good. We can get more clarity on the same in the coming months.