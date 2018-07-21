ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series likely to be merged

We can expect three Galaxy S10 variants next year.

    Samsung could be geared up to make major changes to its smartphone lineup. Every year, the company releases two sets of flagship devices - the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series at different time frames. If the recent reports are to be believed, Samsung could bring both the flagship ranges under the one umbrella.

    As per a Korean publication The Bell, Jay Lee, the Samsung Vice Chairman is all set to merge the mainstream Galaxy S series and the big-sized S-Pen equipped Galaxy Note series for an array of reasons.

    Why this merger?

    The upcoming merger between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series flagships sounds practical. The reason is that the buyers are often confused as to which one to buy. Usually, except for the stylus, both the flagship models come with almost identical specifications. Previously, the Galaxy Note devices had the USP of a large device and S Pen stylus. With the launch of the Plus variant in the S series, there is just a marginal difference in the screen size between the S series and Note series devices.

    Going by the same, we can expect the same thing this year on August 9 as well. The Galaxy Note9 is likely to be similar to the Galaxy S9 Plus in terms of specifications.

    Eventually, merging the two flagship series under a single moniker. This move will not only save time and money on the development, designing and making of the devices but also clear the confusion among buyers. It is widely speculated that Samsung will unveil three variants of the Galaxy S10 next year. If this turns out to be true, early next year we can expect three flagship phones instead of two. Of these, the top-end variant is said to arrive with an S Pen stylus to compensate for the Note series flagship.

    Notably, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the same. We need to wait for Samsung to reveal an official word and confirm this merger of its flagship smartphones to know when the same might actually come to reality. Let's wait for the same to happen in the coming days.

    Read More About: samsung smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
