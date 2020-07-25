ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Render In Mystic White Leaks Online

    Its confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series will see the light of the day on August 5. And, unsurprisingly, several leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming devices are making rounds on the internet. While we are a couple of weeks ahead of the launch of this smartphone, a report has revealed what we can expect from the same in terms of design.

    In a recent development, the exclusive render claimed to be that of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra has been revealed by the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91mobiles. This new leak shows the upcoming camera powerhouse from Samsung in the Mystic White color.

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Render Leaks

    Notably, this isn't the first leak that we are coming across when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra. We have already seen the smartphone in Black and Bronze colors too. Given that the launch of the smartphone is just a few days ahead, we can expect the company to bring some last moment changes to the device.

    Previously, we have seen the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra renders in all three colors such as green, gray and bronze. The fresh render of the smartphone shows the device in two angels shedding light on both its front and rear. And, we can clearly see the presence of curved edges along with a punch-hole cutout, and the iconic S-Pen in the same color as the device.

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Rumors

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is rumored to arrive with an in-house Exynos 990 SoC for the 4G variant in India and other markets and Snapdragon 865 SoC for the 5G variant in China and the US. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 and Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It is believed to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.

     

    Talking about the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the device is believed to be a camera prowess with a quad-camera setup at the rear. This camera arrangement is believed to comprise of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP periscope zoom lens, another 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a laser autofocus module. The selfie camera sensor is believed to be a 10MP module. And, powering the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is likely to be a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging, 45W wired charging and 9W reverse wireless charging support.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
