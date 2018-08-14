Samsung Galaxy Note9 has the best display on any smartphone: DisplayMate

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the best flagship smartphone from the Korean tech giant, which has flagship class specifications with a premium build quality. One of the highlighting aspects of the Galaxy Note9 is the display, just like last year, the Galaxy Note9 has "the best" display on any smartphone period.

Just like every other flagship smartphone from the brand, the Galaxy Note9 also has a new and improved Super AMOLED display or Infinity display with a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution. The smartphone also has the biggest (6.4-inch) display on any Galaxy Note smartphone.

DisplayMate, the well-known display review system has given an A+ grade for the Galaxy Note9 display, which excels in every aspect and is the best display on any smartphone. According to the DisplayMate's review, the OLED display found on the Galaxy Note9 can offer a maximum brightness of 1050 nits, which is once again a record for a smartphone display.

Compared to the Galaxy Note8, the Note9 has a display which is 27% brighter and offers 32% higher contrast with absolute color accuracy (0.5 JNDC) (Just Noticeable color difference).

Galaxy Note9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440p protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/512 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of design, the smartphone has a premium all-glass design with a metal mid-frame. The smartphone also has a new and improved S-Pen with Bluetooth support, which can be used to control the presentation and as a camera shutter button, which also comes with a miniature battery.

The device has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.3) and a 12 MP telephoto lens, which offers 2x optical zoom. On the front, the smartphone has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera.

The smartphone houses a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging support via USB type C port and also supports Qi-based wireless charging as well. The smartphone is running on Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom Samsung Experience UI.