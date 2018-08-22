Samsung Galaxy Note9 India launch: Watch the live streaming here

Samsung is all set for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in India on the 22nd of August 2018. This will be the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean smartphone brand under the "Note" series. The company will be launching the smartphone in New Delhi from 12:30 PM onwards.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is already available for pre-order in India via various e-commerce websites in two iterations. The Galaxy Note9 with 128 GB internal storage with 6 GB RAM will be available for Rs 67,900 and the Galaxy Note9 with 512 GB storage and 8 GB RAM will be available for Rs 84,900. Both smartphones will be available in four color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 was previously launched in New York on the 7th of August 2018. However, the international version of the Galaxy Note9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, whereas the Indian iteration will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Live-streaming

Samsung Galaxy Note9 specifications

One of the highlights of the Galaxy Note9 is the S-Pen. For the first time, the S-Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Note9 offers Bluetooth LE connectivity, where the S-Pen works as a camera trigger remote, power-point controller, music toggle switch and much more. The S-Pen also supports other standard S-Pen features as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. According to DisplayMate, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 has the best display on any smartphone, which offers peak brightness and also offers features like HDR and the Galaxy Note9 is also the YouTube Signature Device as well.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9810 Octa-core SoC with 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 512 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 512 GB.

Coming to the cameras, the smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera with a variable aperture and a 12 MP telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom. The smartphone also has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front which can record 2K videos, whereas the main camera can record 4k videos with 60fps.

The smartphone has a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery, compared to the 3500 battery on the Note8. The device does support fast charging via USB type C and also supports wireless charging as well.