Samsung Galaxy Note9 with 512 GB internal storage is the most popular model

Samsung Galaxy Note9 is all set to launch in India on the 22nd of April. However, the smartphone is also available for pre-order via Samsung e-store and other e-commerce websites for a starting price of Rs 67,9000.

According to the number of pre-orders, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with 512 GB of internal storage is the most popular Galaxy Note9 model and the Note9 is the first smartphone from Samsung to offer half a TB of internal storage. The Galaxy Note9 with 512 GB storage is also available for pre-order in India for Rs 84,900.

The Galaxy Note9 with 512 GB internal storage comes with 8 GB RAM and the 128 GB Galaxy Note9 model comes with just 6 GB of RAM identical to the Galaxy Note8. This claim is based on the number of pre-orders received in South Korea, the homeland of Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 has the biggest display on any Samsung Note smartphone till date with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 18/512 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 512 GB (using the second SIM card slot).

On the back of the smartphone, the device has a dual camera setup with a fingerprint sensor. The device has a 12 MP primary sensor with variable aperture and a 12 MP telephoto lens to offer x2 optical zoom. The device has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera which can record 2K videos and the primary can record 4K videos at 60fps and can also record super slow-motion videos at 720fps.

The Galaxy Note9 also comes with an all-new S-Pen with Bluetooth capability. The S-Pen can now be used to trigger the camera shutter button, control presentation, change music and much more along with the goodness of normal S-Pen features. The new S-Pen also comes in a variety of colors depending on the color of the smartphone.

Finally, the device has the biggest battery that we have seen on any Samsung flagship smartphone, which can last up to an entire day on a single charge. The smartphone supports fast charging via USB type C port and also offer Qi-based wireless charging as well.