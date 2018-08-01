Samsung Galaxy Note9 will have a reasonable price tag, confirms company

Samsung on July 31 has confirmed that the Galaxy Note9 will be launched at a "reasonable price" while announcing its second-quarter earnings. While the company doesn't reveal the actual price of the smartphone, a recent report claimed that the 128GB storage variant of the Note 9 model will come with a price tag of IDR 13,500,000 (approx Rs 64,400).

If you remember last year the Galaxy Note8 with 64GB storage variant was launched at Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note9 is scheduled to launch on August 9. The company believes that the earlier launch will help expand its sales.

"Demand for smartphones and tablets is forecast to increase in the second half as the market enters a period of strong seasonality, but competition is seen intensifying as new smartphone models are released. In response, Samsung will seek to expand sales by introducing a new Galaxy Note earlier than usual, which offers exceptional performance for a reasonable price," according to the company.

What to expect with Samsung Galaxy Note9

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with a 6.32-inch OLED display panel which is relatively larger than last year's Galaxy Note 8. Galaxy Note9 stylus will be more than just a stylus, S Pen works hand-in-hand with the Note series to offer features which are unique to the series.

According to a famous twitter tipster called Ice Universe (aka @universeIce), the new version of the S Pen that comes out of the box with the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is "worth the wait."

Geekbencg listing has highlighted that the smartphone will use the Exynos 9820 SoC. While the earlier rumors suggest that the phone will be powered by the same Exynos 9810 SoC that debuted on the Galaxy S9. The US version of the Galaxy Note9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Rumors have also suggested that this time Samsung will offer 512GB onboard storage with the Galaxy Note9. Moreover, the smartphone is said to come in multiple color options, along with a new color combination. Let's see what we are going to get with the launch of this upcoming smartphone.