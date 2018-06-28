New Samsung Galaxy On smartphone to be launched on July 2, hints Flipkart teaser

Recently, Samsung launched four Galaxy J and Galaxy A series smartphones. However, it has been a considerable time since a Galaxy On series smartphone hit the Indian market. This smartphone lineup priced under Rs. 15,000 is meant to cater to the needs of the budget smartphone buyers. Now it looks like the launch of a Galaxy On series smartphone is all set to happen on July 2.

While nothing much regarding the upcoming smartphone is known, Flipkart has come up with a teaser hinting that the next Galaxy On series smartphone will be launched on July 2. The teaser is accompanied by a few hashtags and a couple of Tiger Shroff videos showing a mystery device. The teaser hints that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be launched in India on July 2 at 12:30 PM.

Though the logo of the device appears to be vague, it is clear that it is a Samsung device. Based on the known details, it looks like this device will feature a single primary camera at its rear and a fingerprint sensor positioned underneath the camera sensor. It is believed that it will be a 13MP sensor at the rear.

Speculations about the new Samsung phone

Looking at the display, there are speculations that it could arrive with an aspect ratio of 18:9. We can make out that the Galaxy On smartphone might feature a Super AMOLED display as the Galaxy On8 launched in 2016 also had a similar display.

We can expect the Samsung smartphone to feature a mid-range Exynos SoC or Snapdragon SoC. On the memory front, the smartphone is speculated to be 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The other aspects rumored to be a part of this phone include a 3000mAh battery and Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0.

Given that this upcoming Samsung smartphone could be priced around Rs. 15,000, we can expect it to be meant for the budget buyers. However, we are yet to see if this smartphone can compete with the other budget offerings from the Chinese manufacturers.

Via