Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to go on sale in India today for Rs 16,990

Samsung has recently launched its latest affordable smartphone Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) in India. Now, the smartphone is going on sale today, August 6. The Galaxy On8 (2018) went official in India a week back. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Samsung's official website, the sale will start at 12 pm IST. This handset is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy On8 model which was launched in 2016.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) price and offer in India

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) comes with an introductory price of Rs 16,990 in India, though the handset is listed on the official website at Rs 17,990. This means the early buyers will receive a Rs 1,000 discount. Flipkart and Samsung Shop both are offering cashback worth of Rs 2,750 and Jio buyers will receive a double data offer, the websites are also offering no-cost EMIs. Along with all these offers, Flipkart buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 400 for buying the smartphone using an Axis Band Buzz credit card.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) flaunts a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The display comes with a resolution of 1480 x 720pixels and a taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio with narrower bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC, clubbed with a maximum CPU speed of 1.8 GHz coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone is backed by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

On the optics front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with the combination of the 16MP RGB sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with a f/1.9 aperture along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor with a f/1.9 aperture. The front camera also supports Face unlock and offers 1080p video recording format.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3500mAh non-removable Li-ion battery. The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS with custom Samsung Experience UI skin on the top with third-party customizations.