Samsung Galaxy P with in-display fingerprint sensor to launch next month

Samsung has been long rumored to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor to its smartphones. Now, there are reports that hint towards the company working on keeping its promise.

The alleged Galaxy P might have a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen, reports the known leaker MMDDJ. The report also suggests that the device will see the light of the day next month. This will mark as the first appearance of an in-screen fingerprint sensor on Samsung devices.

In previous Tweets, the same leaker said the Samsung Galaxy P will be a mid-range "Original Design Manufacturer" phone specifically for China. This also means that the company will take care of the design, but won't be manufacturing the device in its own facility.

Samsung is said to bring the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor with the Galaxy S10, while the A series will get an optical sensor. If the rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy P would also be incorporated with an optical sensor with the company keeping the ultrasonic for the flagship.

While there isn't much known about the Galaxy P, the rumors give us a peek into how the device could shape up. Samsung's share of the smartphone market in China fell to below one percent recently. By launching a China-exclusive device with an advanced technology would help the company regain market share in the country.

Besides, a new rumor suggests that the Galaxy S10 will feature asymmetrical bezels. However, it will offer higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors.

The top bezel is said to be bigger than the chin of the device, though the latter may be twice as slim as the bezel seen on the latest Galaxy Note 9. The asymmetrical front panel is a result of component placement probably, though it's unclear which component is responsible for it.

The Galaxy S10 could also be the first Samsung flagship to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could possibly feature a depth-sensing 3D camera setup. Implementing this system will allow Samsung to deliver more accurate facial recognition and improve the polarizing AR Emoji functionality of its current high-end product family.

The company is also rumored to have devised a notch-free 3D camera, thanks to Mantis Vision, an Israeli startup. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 in the first quarter next year. The Galaxy S10 family should debut as Samsung's first mobile line powered by 7nm chips which will offer snappy performance and consume less power.