Samsung Galaxy S10+ front panel confirmed to feature punch-hole display

Samsung's upcoming flagship will have dual punch-hole for front cameras.

By

    As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is inching closer, we can expect the rumor mill to churn out more and more leaks. Well, the latest leak comes from the known tipster Evan Blass that shows a promotional banner of the Galaxy S10+. 

     

    The banner shows the render of the flagship device revealing the front panel of the smartphone. This also confirms that the device will feature a punch-hoe display that will house two front-facing cameras.

    The punch-hole design fits in line with Samsung's Infinity O display which was showcased last year during the company's developer's conference in November. The new design results in a slim bezel.

    As for other specifications, the Galaxy S10+ is said to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display but will offer higher screen-to-body ratio compared to the Galaxy Note 9. The device doesn't feature a fingerprint sensor which means it will be placed underneath the display.

    It will also continue to sport the Bixby button on the right side of the device. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset and Exynos 9820 processors in some markets. The processor will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

    The Galaxy S10 will come with VoWiFi, VoLTE, LTE bands, and Bluetooth v5.0. The device will also support MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) which is used by the Samsung Pay app. Besides, ahead of the launch of the smartphone the 'notify me' page on Flipkart has gone live, confirming the launch in the Indian market.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
