Samsung Galaxy S10 'notify me' page now live on Flipkart, launch imminent

We all are waiting for Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S10 which will be launching this month. The company has scheduled an Unpacked event for the launch of its next-generation premium Galaxy Smartphones. The event is scheduled to take place on February 20th ahead of the biggest Mobile trade fair, the MWC 2019 in San Francisco. Now, ahead of the official launch of the smartphone the 'notify me' page has gone live on Flipkart, suggesting an imminent launch in the Indian market.

Earlier, the Indian launch date of the Galaxy S10 smartphone along with the pricing had leaked online. Now, with the latest developments, we can expect the device to launch in the Indian market soon following its February 20th launch. The notify me page on Flipkart does not reveal anything specific for the launch date of the devices in the Indian market, however, the leak spotted yesterday suggests a March 6 launch date in the country. The leak that made its way to the web yesterday also sheds some light on the pricing of this series.

The leaked information on the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup was shared by 91Mobiles and as per the report, the devices will come with a starting price tag of approx Rs 60,000. By now, we all know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone series will include Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. While the Galaxy S10e will be the cheapest variant and will be priced at €749 (approx Rs 60,000), the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10 will be priced at €999(80,000 approx) and €899 (Rs 72,000 approx) respectively.

The Galaxy S10 series has also cleared its FCC certification ahead of its launch and the listing reveals the connectivity options which the smartphone might offer. The Galaxy S10 will come with VoWiFi, VoLTE, LTE bands, and Bluetooth v5.0. The device will also support MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) which is used by the Samsung Pay app. It would be interesting to see how the next-generation premium Galaxy smartphone performs in the market and how well the audience receives the new lineup.