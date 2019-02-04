ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S10 series passes FCC certification

The FCC listing of the Galaxy S10 further suggests that the smartphone will also include a "Wireless Power Transfer" feature.

    The South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to bring its next flagship smartphone series the Galaxy S10 on February 20th for the masses. The company is hosting an Unpacked event where it will be unveiling its next premium smartphone lineup in San Francisco. The Galaxy S10 series will bring along a whole set of impressive features such as under-display fingerprint scanner, Infinity display panels and more. The lineup will consist of Galaxy S10, Galax S10+, and Galaxy S10 E. Now, ahead of its February 20 launch the smartphones have cleared the FCC certifications and it gives us an insight on some of the smartphone's features.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series passes FCC certification

     

    The latest FCC certification reveals the connectivity options which the Galaxy S10 will offer. The connectivity aspects are similar to that of the device's successor the Galaxy S9. The device will support VoWiFi, VoLTE, LTE bands, Bluetooth 5 and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) which is must for Samsung Pay. There will also be a support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) which will allow for high-speed connectivity and offer wider connectivity range. This is one of the positive aspects of the Snapdragon 855 chipset as it allows for up to 10GBps peak download speeds over Wi-FI.

    The FCC listing of the Samsung Galaxy S10 further suggests that the smartphone will also include a "Wireless Power Transfer" feature. This feature is said to support "receiv[ing] or transmit[ting] an AC power signal by using magnetic induction (MI) or magnetic resonance (MR)." This is the same technology which can be seen on the flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

    With the launch date of the Galaxy S10 series approaching, we are coming across a wide range of leaks surrounding the smartphones. Recently, the cases of the Galaxy S10 were leaked online by the case maker Nimbus and some other leaks revealed the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S10 E smartphone. It would be interesting to see the performance of the Galaxy S10 lineup against the other premium devices in the market.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
