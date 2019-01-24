Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature cryptocurrency wallet

Samsung will soon be taking the wraps off its much-anticipated flagship - the Galaxy S10. As the launch date is inching closer, we are coming across new leaks and half-baked reports each passing day. Now, a new leak suggests that the flagship device will also feature a cryptocurrency wallet.

Gregory Blake and Ben Geskin have posted the images of a Samsung Blockchain KeyStore that would allow for cryptocurrency transactions. The image shows that the wallet supports Ethereum, but SamMobile noted that it might also support Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and ERC20.

The leak also gives us the clearest look of the smartphone yet. It shows a punch hole camera in the front panel, corroborating the leaks. There's no certainty that the wallet will be ready out-of-the-box, or it will be made available later.

The company will be unveiling the Galaxy S10 on February 20th, and it's likely to mention about the blockchain KeyStore if it comes to the device. While it wouldn't be a deciding feature for users to buy the smartphone, but it will surely be a welcomed feature by people who invest in digital cash.

Besides, the company will be launching its M20 and M10 smartphone for the Indian market on January 28. The M20 will feature an Infinity-V display and a huge 5000mAh battery.

The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, is said to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It will be powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC based on the 14nm process. the chipset will be backed by 2GB/3GB RAM. Optics-wise it will come equipped with a dual camera module at its rear with 13MP + 5MP camera.