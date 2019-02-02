Samsung Galaxy S10 series leaked cases reveal display sizes

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 lineup is the topic of hot discussion in the market. The latest premium smartphones have been tipped numerous times online revealing the specifications and features which this lineup will include. The South Korean giant as scheduled an event just ahead of the MWC 2019 for the launch of its premium Galaxy S10 lineup. Now, ahead of its official announcement the cases of the Galaxy S10 smartphones have been leaked confirming the size of the display panels.

The Galaxy S10 smartphone case boxes have been shared with PhoneArena by a case maker called Nimbus9. The smartphone cases share the screen sizes of the upcoming Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 E also known as Galaxy S10 Lite smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the case boxes of the upcoming Galaxy S10 lineup backs the previous rumors of display panel sizes.

The leak reveals that the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch display panel, whereas, the Galaxy S10+ will offer a bigger 6.4-inch display. These are the similar display size which has been suggested by the leaks and rumors. The Galaxy S10 Lite which is going to be an affordable device will pack a slightly smaller 5.8-inch display panel. Also, the Galaxy S10 smartphones might not ditch the 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone connectivity.

As for the other leaks, both the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ will come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering the Galaxy S10 lineup will be a flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset or an in-house Exynos 9820 chipset. Another recent leak of the Galaxy S10+ smartphone reveals that the device will come with a punch-hole display panel. The punch-hole will be placed at the top right corner of the display and will house the dual-lens camera set up at the front. The leaked official renders of the Galaxy S10+ suggests a triple-lens primary rear camera setup comprising of one standard, one telephoto, and one wide-angle lens.

