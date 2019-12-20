Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Complete Specification Leaked Ahead Of Launch News oi-Vivek

There have been a lot of leaks and rumors about the upcoming "Lite" flagship smartphones from Samsung -- the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now, the complete specifications of the Galaxy S10 Lite with the model number SM-G770 has been leaked by a German publication called Winfuture.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

According to the leak, the Galaxy S10 Lite will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an Infinity-O cutout with a native resolution of 2400x1080 and a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. It is predicted that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in all the regions, unlike the standard Galaxy S10, which is powered by the Exynos chipset in India.

Qualcomm's previous flagship chipset will be clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Plus, there will also be a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. The device will launch with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

The rear camera setup on the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 48MP primary camera with tOIS that allows the actual camera sensor to tilt in different directions to compensate for the hand movement. Besides the primary camera, the phone will have a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, the phone will have a 32MP sensor that takes 8MP images using pixel binning technology.

A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the device with support for 45W fast charging via the USB Type-C port and the phone black, white, and blue colors. As per the pricing, the Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to cost 679.99 Euros, which makes it cheaper than the Galaxy S10e, which was launched with an asking price of 749.99 Euros.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S10 Lite seems like a highly capable smartphone. However, we are just a few months away from the launch of the Galaxy S20 series with next-generation hardware, and the S10 Lite definitely seems a bit outdated.

