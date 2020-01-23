ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launched In India, Sale Debuts On February 4

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite were announced earlier this month. Soon after the unveiling, there were speculations that these devices will be launched in India in the coming weeks. Just a couple of days back, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in India. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has also been launched.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price
     

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in the country in Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. While the pre-orders will debut from 2 PM today, it will go on sale from February 4 via both leading online and offline retailers.

    In terms of launch offers, the company is right now offering a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 1,999 during the pre-booking promotion. Also, there is a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on making the purchase using an ICICI Bank credit card.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Camera

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Camera

    The photography aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite include a triple-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash, OIS, and f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 and a 5MP tertiary macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It uses a 32MP sensor at the front with an aperture of f/2.2 within the punch-hole cutout at the top center.

    Other Specifications
     

    Other Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, it gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm platform along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    Connectivity-wise, the Samsung smartphone comes with dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and dual SIM support. It runs Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 and is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

    What We Think

    What We Think

    The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with flagship-grade specifications unlike the Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched recently in India. The device comes with the latest aspects such as the Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 loaded with ample features. Also, it doesn't cost a huge fortune for those who are interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue