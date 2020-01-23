Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launched In India, Sale Debuts On February 4

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been launched in the country in Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. While the pre-orders will debut from 2 PM today, it will go on sale from February 4 via both leading online and offline retailers.

In terms of launch offers, the company is right now offering a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 1,999 during the pre-booking promotion. Also, there is a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on making the purchase using an ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Camera

The photography aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite include a triple-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash, OIS, and f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 and a 5MP tertiary macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It uses a 32MP sensor at the front with an aperture of f/2.2 within the punch-hole cutout at the top center.

Other Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, it gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm platform along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Connectivity-wise, the Samsung smartphone comes with dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and dual SIM support. It runs Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 and is fueled by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

What We Think

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with flagship-grade specifications unlike the Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched recently in India. The device comes with the latest aspects such as the Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 loaded with ample features. Also, it doesn't cost a huge fortune for those who are interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.