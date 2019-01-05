Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new leak suggests small 3,100mAh battery unit

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 series is one of the majorly anticipated smartphone line-ups which is slated to release this year. As we are approaching the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, more and more leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphones are making their way over the web. The Galaxy S10 lineup is no different, we have come across numerous leaks and rumors suggesting the variants which the upcoming lineup will offer along with some key specifications and features which they will offer. This time around, it's the Galaxy S10 Lite which is being suggested by the rumor mill highlighting one of the key specs which it will offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is the next flagship lineup by the South Korean tech giant and like every other high-end Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10 lineup will also offer some premium set of features. Now, a leak which was first spotted by SlashLeaks suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite will pack a slightly less powerful battery unit and the battery is assembled in Vietnam.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is said to pack a relatively small 3,100mAh battery unit. Considering that this is a flagship device by the company, it would have been appreciated if the company used a bigger battery unit. Though, we do expect the company will use bigger batteries on the remaining Galaxy S10 smartphones. And to compete well in the market, Samsung will need to up its game in the battery segment as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite's 3,100mAh battery unit should be sufficient to carry out the standard day-to-day tasks. However, the Galaxy S10 Lite will e a flagship offering, therefore, it might pack a powerful processor with a big display which will eventually consume more power. Currently, Samsung has not yet released any specific information on the same and we are waiting for more updates to surface on the Galaxy S10 lineup. For further updates on the same stay tuned with us.