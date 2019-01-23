Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, S10, and S10+ pricing leaked: Price starts at Rs 63,000

Samsung is gearing up for the big launch event on the 20th of February, where the company is will announce the next generation flagship smartphones, aka, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in San Francisco, US&A.

A new report from TuttoAndroid claims that the prices of the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones have been leaked. The entry-level Galaxy S10 Lite (base variant) is expected to cost 799 Euros or Rs 63,000, whereas the high-end model of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will cost 1,599 Euros or Rs 1,30,000, which makes it the one of the costliest S series Samsung smartphone to date.

All three Galaxy smartphones will be powered by the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (depending on the market), and the Indian iteration of the Galaxy S10 Lite, S10, and S10+ will be powered by the Exynos 9820 chipset.

Along with the three Galaxy S series smartphones, the company is most likely to launch a special edition in Korea with support for 5G connectivity and rumored "Infinity Fold" tablet would be unveiled at the same event.

Here are the complete details on the RAM, storage, and pricing of the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Colors: Yellow, Green, White, and Black

Price: Base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for 799 Euros (Rs 63,000)

Samsung Galaxy S10

Colors: Green, White, and Black

Price: Base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for 929 Euros (Rs 72,000)

Price: High-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for 1,179 Euros (Rs 95,000)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Colors: White, Green, Black, and Special Ceramic finish

Price: Base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for 1,049 Euros (Rs 85,000)

Price: semi-High-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for 1,299 Euros (Rs 1,05,000)

Price: High-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage for 1,599 Euros (Rs 1,30,000)