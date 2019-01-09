Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 series is the one which most of us are looking forward to. The Samsung Galaxy S series is the most promising smartphone lineup out there in the market and it never fails to impress the masses. With the MWC approaching, the number of leaks and rumors surrounding smartphones has also seen a hike. The Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is also not left behind and we have been coming across numerous reports and rumors surrounding his lineup. This time again, it is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite which is being suggested by the rumor mill. We recently came across some reports that the device will pack a small 3,100mAh battery unit which is a bit let down, however, new reports have information on some other specifications of the device.

The latest leak comes from SlashLeaks who have spotted the smartphone on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite spotted on Geekbench had the model number SM_G970U and the device is said to pack some powerful internals.

The Geekbench listing of the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite shows the device running on an octa-core Qualcomm processor that clocks at 1.78GHz with the motherboard model "msmnile" which is for the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset. The listing also reveals the scores which the device has achieved in the single and multi-core tests. The device has scored 1986 points in the single-core test and 6,266 in multi-core test.

The listing further shows the device featuring 6GB of RAM for multi-tasking and an Android 9 Pie OS. The internals suggests that the smartphone will offer some premium user experience; however, it would be interesting to see what other new features this device will offer. Notably, some recent leaks had suggested that the smartphone will pack a smaller 3,100mAh battery unit which by looking at the internals seems less powerful. However, nothing concrete can be said as of know as there is no confirmation from Samsung on the same.