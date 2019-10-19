ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Likely Under Development

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series debuted earlier this year with three different models - the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e. Now, it seems that the company is gearing up to add another variant to the flagship Galaxy S10 lineup called the Galaxy S10 Lite. Let's have a look at the details;

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Might Launch Soon

     

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Launch And Specifications Details

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with SM-G770F is expected to launch later this year. But, the company has not revealed any specific launch date for the device. Some previous leaks have indicated at least three color variants - Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colors.

    Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to flaunt a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It will offer a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 393 PPI pixel density and a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    Powering the smartphone could be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The internal memory could be expanded to up to 512GB. The device might run on Android Pie OS layered with One UI skin on top.

    For imaging, the smartphone is said to offer a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The other sensors are said to be a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

    The rear cameras are said to offer features like OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Auto HDR, 4K video, 2160@60fps, 1080@240fps video recording. There might be a 32MP camera to capture selfies and make/receive video calls packed inside the punch-hole upfront.

    A 4,500 mAh battery with Quick charging support is likely to keep the lights on. Samsung is yet to announce its availability in India and other global markets. It would be interesting to see in which price segment the device is launched and how well the audience receives it.

    via

    Read More About: samsung galaxy s10 news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
