Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature a triple camera setup with a telephoto and a wide angle lens

Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature in-screen fingerprint sensor.

    Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in New York and it is yet to be launched in India (already available for pre-order with a price tag of Rs 67,900. And people are already batting for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 release, which is expected to launch in Q1 of 2019.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature a triple camera setup

    There are numerous rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S10, on how it will be a game changer smartphone from Samsung, which is expected to offer features like a foldable display, in-screen fingerprint sensor and more. And now, according to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to feature a triple camera setup, which will not be similar to the Huawei P20 Pro (which is the only smartphone with a triple camera setup).

    Triple camera setup

    According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to offer the most useful triple camera setup that we have seen on any smartphone. The Galaxy S10 will have a 12 + 13 + 16 MP triple camera setup.

    The 12 MP primary sensor will be the main camera and the 13 MP sensor will be a telephoto lens, which will be useful to take photos with bokeh effect and 2x optical zoom. Lastly, the 16 MP wide angle lens, which will be similar to the one found on the LG G7 Plus ThinQ or the LG V30 ThinQ.

    If we look at the Huawei P20 Pro, the smartphone has a 40 MP primary sensor along with a 20 MP monochrome sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens to offer portrait mode and x2 optical zoom. The smartphone also offers x5 hybrid zoom using pixel binning technology.

    Huawei recently teased the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9, saying that the smartphone does not have any major innovation from generation to generation. It looks like Samsung has taken that comment seriously and finally stepping up the game by launching a smartphone with triple camera setup.

    Conclusion

    However, note that the camera performance is not always related to the number of sensors found on the device. As the Google Pixel 2 has a single camera and we all know the camera capability of the smartphone.

    It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be camera beast. As of now, it is too early to comment on either the specifications or the pricing of the smartphone. However, considering the expected feature, the Samsung Galaxy S10 could be the costliest Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 17:41 [IST]
