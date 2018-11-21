Samsung Galaxy S10's top-end model will pack six cameras

If the new rumor is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S10 would have some exclusive features. According to SamMobile, backed by The Wall Street Journal report, the next flagship will have four different models: an entry-level model with mid-range hardware a lower price tag.

A 'vanilla' model which will be the successor to the Galaxy S9. Moreover, the device will have a 'Plus' variant which will be the successor to the Galaxy S9 Plus and a top-end model that will come with support for 5G connectivity.

Codenamed Beyond 0, Beyond 1, and Beyond 2, the first three models might see the light of day at CES 2019 in January and will hit the shelves in February. Then, later in February, Samsung might unveil the 5G variant of the device.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the top-end model could also come equipped with six cameras with two placed on the front and four sensors on the back and could be similar to the setup seen on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A9.

The top-end model of the Galaxy S10 is said to have a 6.7-inch display, and reverse wireless charging, similar to what we saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The WSJ cites of this information as "people familiar with the matter."

However, a lot of publications have reported similar specifications citing different sources, it does seem to suggest Samsung is going all-out with the Galaxy S10.

Previously, known tipster Evan Blass claimed that the Galaxy S10 will come with "punch hole" near the top bezel which will also have the front camera. The device will have the infinity-O display and the cutout will not look like a notch and will be smaller in size.

The Galaxy S10 is also speculated to have an in-display fingerprint sensor that will use the ultrasonic technology and will be faster than the conventional fingerprint sensors. The device will run Android 9 Pie wrapped under the One UI which was announced recently.